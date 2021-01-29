Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices fully for 2nd straight day: Super Bowl injury report

The Chiefs were required to assign injury designations for the Super Bowl on Friday’s injury report despite the fact it’s not being played until Feb. 7.

According to that report, if the Chiefs played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be a full go.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes (toe) as a full participant for a second straight day and didn’t assign him an estimated game designation, meaning he could handle a full workload.

While the news on Mahomes was good, the Chiefs would be down two key players if the game were played this Sunday: Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) didn’t practice Friday and are projected as out.

Fisher’s status is a formality after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in last week’s 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Gay suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 17 and didn’t play in the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship games. His ankle, however, might not be why he missed Friday’s practice. Gay underwent surgery on his knee and will not suit up for the Super Bowl, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs are covered at the linebacker position, with Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Ben Niemann, Dorian O’Daniel and Darius Harris available. Gay, who has been in a rotational defensive role and contributed on special teams during his rookie season, played one defensive snap the last time the Chiefs faced the Buccaneers in Week 12.

The Chiefs listed running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) as questionable. Bell and Watkins didn’t practice Friday after being limited Thursday.

Watkins suffered the calf injury in Week 16, and then missed the Chiefs’ regular-season finale, the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs will have a full week of practice before taking off for Tampa, so there’s another evaluation period leading into the actual game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), tackle Mike Remmers (groin) and guard/tackle Andrew Wylie (ankle) practiced fully for the second straight day and were not assigned estimated game designations.

Remmers projects to start at left tackle in Fisher’s place. Wylie will likely move from right guard to right tackle, while Stefen Wisniewski projects to start at right guard.

For the Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, knee) would be doubtful if the game was played Sunday. Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were estimated as questionable.