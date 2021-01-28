Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes practiced fully Thursday. And there was more good news, too

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A day after releasing an estimated injury report with no practice, the Chiefs on Thursday issued a real one following on-field work in advance of playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced fully, a good sign he’s progressed well since suffering a turf toe injury in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game against Cleveland.

There was more good news on the injury report, as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), tackle Mike Remmers (groin) and guard/tackle Andrew Wylie (ankle) all practiced fully, too.

Remmers projects to start at left tackle with Eric Fisher suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game. To no surprise, Fisher didn’t practice Thursday. Wylie is likely to move from right guard to right tackle, while Stefen Wisniewski projects to start at right guard.

The Chiefs listed running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

For the Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) and nose tackle Vita Vea (ankle) were limited, while wide receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) practiced fully.

The Chiefs are scheduled to practice again Friday before shifting to full Super Bowl practice mode next week. Unlike last year, when they spent the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the team won’t leave KC until late next week ahead of Super Bowl LV.