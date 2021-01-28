SportsBeat Live: Super Bowl Chiefs talk begins today. Join us in the conversation

Super Bowl story lines are emerging as the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for next week’s game at Tampa, Florida. Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady; the Chiefs injured offensive line vs. the Bucs fierce pass rush; Tampa Bay’s offense, which has scored at least 30 points in its last six games, vs. an improving Chiefs defense.

And plenty more. Let’s talk about them and more on SportsBeat Live, The Kansas City Star’s weekly Chiefs show, with columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell along with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Join us with you questions and comments, and let’s begin the conversation about the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl appearance.