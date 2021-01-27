Who’s on the Chiefs’ ‘estimated’ injury report during bye week ahead of Super Bowl LV?

The Chiefs didn’t practice Wednesday. It’s Super Bowl LV bye week, after all.

But the team did release an estimated injury report — a rundown of what players’ projected participation levels might’ve been if on-field workouts were taking place.

The team said quarterback Patrick Mahomes would’ve put in a full practice, for instance, had there been a workout. He’s been battling turf toe.

But the Chiefs also listed left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game, as a likely non-participant. The sort of injury Fisher suffered typically ends a player’s season.

Running Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) were estimated as limited participants.

Remmers projects to move from right tackle to left tackle in Fisher’s place, while Wylie will likely move from right guard to right tackle. Stefen Wisniewski projects to man the right guard spot.

Even in the absence of an actual Wednesday practice, Sneed’s designation is an encouraging sign. He left Sunday’s AFC Championship Game under the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Chiefs have time to further evaluate Sneed before they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are scheduled to practice Thursday, then release a full injury report, including participation levels for individual players, in the afternoon.