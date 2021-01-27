SportsBeat KC: Talking Tampa Bay sports, Patrick Mahomes and more with ESPN’s Dickie V

Dick Vitale joins Blair Kerkhoff on today’s podcast.

The subject is the Super Bowl, but it’s also college basketball, baseball, the NHL, cancer research and so many other topics, because when you talk to ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale, the conversation takes many interesting turns.

But the Super Bowl is the primary focus because the pro teams in Tampa Bay have no bigger fan than Vitale, who lives in the region. Those fans have had a great year, with the NHL’s Lightning winning the Stanley Cup and the Rays reaching the World Series in 2020. Now the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers will meet the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

On this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, Vitale speaks with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about how the good times are rolling in Tampa Bay.

Story links:

The Lost season: A look at What the 2020 National Championship Could Have Been