Want to go to Super Bowl? Prepare to pony up, mask up and sit near a healthcare worker

Super Bowl tickets would make a great game show prize — you know, the pricey showcase item at the end of a show.

Now that the matchup is known — Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay — the first ticket prices on the secondary market are posted, and they range in price from around $10,000 to more than $30,000.

Ticketmaster, the NFL’s official ticket broker, has a midfield seat available for $45,000. But that comes in a pair, so the purchase price was $90,000 Monday morning.

Plus fees.

The cheapest tickets approach $10,000.

The game’s scheduled for Feb. 7, and ticket prices tend to fluctuate in the two weeks between the conference championship games and the grand finale.

There’s a first-time factor in this Super Bowl: A home team. The Buccaneers are the first team in the game’s 55 years to play for a crown in their home stadium. Without airfare or lodging in big numbers to consider for Tampa, will their fans be more willing to shell out the big bucks for tickets?

Chiefs fans found their way into Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in big numbers for last year’s Super Bowl, the first for the organization in 50 years.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which for the first time will limit the crowd capacity for a Super Bowl. Last week, the NFL announced the game’s capacity at 22,000. That includes 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers as as tribute to the pandemic’s front-line personnel. They won’t pay for tickets. The game’s paid attendance will be 14,500.

Masks will be distributed and fans will be required to wear one, an NFL official said.

Fans will be dispersed around the stadium. Non-vaccinated fans will be in pods that have three empty seats on both sides with no one in the row in front or behind. The vaccinated healthcare workers will be staggered throughout the stadium.