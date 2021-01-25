SportsBeat KC: Talking AFC Championship Game and a glance at the Super Bowl matchup

Sunday was time for Rashad Fenton and the rest of the Chiefs to celebrate. Next up: Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady. The Associated Press

Next stop: Tampa, Florida, and the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are going to the big game for the second straight year after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the offense were sensational. The defense was ultra-aggressive. After falling behind 9-0, the Chiefs dominated.

The game and the Super Bowl matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the topic on a postgame SportsBeat Live, now a SportsBeat KC podcast. Columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff to talk all things Chiefs.

