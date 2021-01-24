Live updates: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman drops punt, Bills pounce and stretch lead to 9-0

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the third straight season and can return to the Super Bowl with a victory over the Buffalo Bills. Here are live updates from the game at Arrowhead Stadium, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. Central time Sunday and will air on CBS:

Hardman fumbles punt, leads to Bills TD

If the Chiefs advance to a second straight Super Bowl, it require some of last year’s comeback magic.

Mecole Hardman dropped a punt return, and the Bills took advantage, scoring one play later on a pass from Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox.

The Bills missed the extra point, but the lead is now two scores.

Score: Bills 9, Chiefs 0

Bills strike first with field goal

The Bills are on the board first.

But the Chiefs limited the damage.

After the Chiefs deferred the first-half kickoff, the Bills opened with a 9-play drive but settled for a field goal. Tyler Brass split the uprights from 51 yards out, the longest field goal in Arrowhead Stadium playoff history.

Score: Bills 3, Chiefs 0

Mahomes return s

Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback for the Chiefs after he was knocked out of the AFC Divisional Round win over Cleveland last week.

Mahomes was placed in the concussion protocol after absorbing a hit while running with the football in the third quarter the 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He practiced all week however, and said Friday he was out of the concussion protocol.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) is dressed but Le’Veon Bell is inactive.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is also inactive, as well as rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), defensive end Tim Ward, rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are inactive.