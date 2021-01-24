Here’s the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game report card (welcome back, dominant offense)

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year and the fourth time in franchise history after their 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Here’s our weekly Chiefs report card.

KC STAR(S) OF THE GAME

For the first time this season, we have co-winners. How can you choose between Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? They became the first teammates in NFL history with 100 receiving yards apiece in two straight playoff games.

The Bills, playing a soft zone, could do nothing with Kelce. He finished with 13 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The receptions tie an NFL playoff record for a tight end. Hill delivered the play of the game, a catch-and-run that covered 71 yards. Hill finished with nine receptions for 172 yards. Monster games for both of them.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs must have gotten tired of hearing about winning narrowly. Their average victory margin in their previous eight victories was four points. In their biggest game of the season, the Chiefs delivered a masterpiece.

Reason to mope: It’s not a good sign when Andy Reid consoles a player on the sideline. That’s what he did with tackle Eric Fisher. CBS reported an Achilles injury.

Next: Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs are headed back to Florida for a Super Bowl, this time taking on the Bucs in their home stadium. The game is Feb. 7 with a 5:30 p.m. (Central) kickoff and will be televised by CBS.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

What turf toe? Mahomes was on-target all night and made a couple of great throws while being wrapped up to avoid the sack. As successful as the Chiefs were on the ground against the Bills earlier this season, they were just as effective through the air Sunday. Mahomes was his typical excellent self, with 325 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The concern now is the offensive line. The Chiefs might have to play the Super Bowl without Fisher.

Rushing offense: B

Good to see Clyde Edwards-Helaire back for the first time since Week 15. He got in the end zone for his first playoff touchdown, and so did Darrel Williams. Williams’ attempts decreased from last week, but he remained effective and was the running back on the field as the Chiefs were looking to bleed the clock. The Bills designed a scheme to defend the run much better than in the regular-season game. But that left the passing lanes open for Mahomes and company, and it didn’t stop Hardman’s 50-yard sprint.

Passing defense: A

The coverage was excellent and the pass rush was aggressive, with sacks logged by L’Jarius Sneed, Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Bashard Breeland excelled as the cornerback assigned to Stefon Diggs most of the game. When Sneed left the game and entered the concussion protocol after a pass break up, Rashad Fenton entered and was in the right place at the right time for a deflected interception. Breeland intercepted a two-point conversion.

Rushing defense: B

Allen could’ve won with his arm or legs, and the Chiefs limited both. Allen had a few nice scrambles, but by applying pressure from the outside, the Chiefs kept the Bills’ talented quarterback from doing much damage in the running game. Another good game for the Chiefs in this department.

Special teams: D

Seems like every game there’s some gaffe, and this one came early. The Bills punted away their second possession and Hardman caught it. He didn’t get hit, but the ball flew from his grasp and that led to an easy touchdown. Armani Watts couldn’t come up with an onside kick. Buffalo executed one for the first time in an NFL playoff game since 2015.

Kicking teams had been 0 for their last 20 in recovering those kicks. Marcus Kemp, who was activated for the game, corralled the second onside kick. Harrison Butker was perfect on his 45-yard field goal, and made all five of his extra point attempts.