Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially questionable Sunday vs. Bills: injury report

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially cleared from the concussion protocol and a full-go for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

A wait-and-see approach, however, applies to five other Chiefs players.

The Chiefs designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) as questionable.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that each injured player “looked good” in practices the past week, a positive sign despite their game designations.

Of the group, the heaviest focus falls on Edwards-Helaire, who hasn’t played since he suffered injuries in Week 15. The Chiefs’ leading rusher’s potential availability against the Bills is essential given the fact that Bell missed the past two days of work while dealing with a swollen knee.

Reid appeared impressed with what he saw on the practice field from Edwards-Helaire, who gashed the Bills for 161 yards on 26 carries in Week 6.

“He’s been running around and doing a good job,” Reid said.

If Edwards-Helaire and Bell aren’t dressed for action Sunday, the remaining two running backs currently on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster are Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Watkins put in only limited practices the entire week and hopes to return for the first time since suffering a calf injury in Week 16, while Fenton suffered his foot injury in Week 17.

Reid said Breeland remains in the NFL concussion protocol and would need to be medically cleared by an independent doctor before returning to action. The starting cornerback left last weekend’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Should Breeland and Fenton not play Sunday, the Chiefs’ cornerback group would consist of Charvarius Ward, Antonio Hamilton and rookies L’Jarius Sneed and BoPete Keyes.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) remains out and will miss a second straight postseason game since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale.

For the Bills, defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) are designated as questionable. Both returned Friday to limited practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s workouts.