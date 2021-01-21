Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy affirms: ‘Obviously, yes, I want to be a head coach’

Another NFL head-coaching vacancy has been filled, and another NFL franchise has passed over Eric Bieniemy.

It’s not for a lack of desire from the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator — he’s made that much clear.

Yes, Bieniemy wants to be a head coach. Even called it a dream.

But one not yet realized. In the latest news, the Philadelphia Eagles hired former Chiefs assistant coach Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, replacing former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson while bypassing the chance to hire another Chiefs offensive coordinator.

That leaves just one head-coaching vacancy in the league — that of the Houston Texans.

One more chance for Bieniemy in 2021.

Or one more season without a chance.

Bieniemy interviewed for half a dozen jobs during this hiring cycle, his third turn in the mix.

“It’s always good to be mentioned and having an opportunity to pursue your dreams,” Bieniemy said Thursday. “And obviously, yes, I want to be a head coach. But when it’s all said and done with, my job is to make sure everything that we’re doing right now is not to take away the goals that we’re trying to accomplish. ... We want to make sure that we’re getting our guys ready to make sure they can take care of business on Sunday.

“My own personal business, when all that’s time to take care of itself, that will take care of itself.”

It echoes statements that Bieniemy has been repeating, ad nauseam now, for three hiring cycles.

He’s mentioned to be in the mix for jobs. Interviewed for those jobs. And then passed up in favor of someone else.

He’s been critiqued for not being the Chiefs’ primary play-caller, a duty that falls to head coach Andy Reid, but the latest two NFL hires would seem to debunk that being some sort of disqualifier. The Detroit Lions hired Saints tight end coach Dan Campbell, who did not have those responsibilities, and Sirianni did not call the plays in his duties as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator.

Reid has long vouched for Bieniemy — at one point last year repeating “hire this man” in one of his news conferences — and echoed the message once more this week.

“Everybody knows what I think of Eric and what kind of head coach he’d be,” Reid said. “Maybe the best thing I can tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC when he has that opportunity.

“Whoever gets him, I think, is a very lucky organization. One of the few people I’ve come across with the leadership skills that he has (and) the ability to lead men in this crazy game that we’re in and for those guys through his leadership to play at the Pro Bowl.”