Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire limited in practice and another running back sits out

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) rushed against New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (51) during the second-half game action against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 26-10. tljungblad@kcstar.com

With the Patrick Mahomes Watch on full alert, attention still remains on other Chiefs’ injuries.

Mahomes (concussion, toe) was officially a limited participant in Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

He wasn’t alone.

The Chiefs listed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) as limited for a second straight day.

“They all got good work in and that was the important thing as we went through today,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Thursday’s practice.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since suffering his injuries in Week 15 and his potential availability for Sunday’s game takes on significance because backfield mate Le’Veon Bell missed Thursday’s practice.

Reid said Bell, who had a knee injury late in the regular season, was dealing with a swollen knee from Wednesday’s practice.

“We’ll just get that down, get him back ready to go,” Reid said.

The remaining running backs on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster are Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the regular-season finale, missed a second straight day of practice. Gay also didn’t play in last weekend’s AFC Divisional Round.

For the Bills, wide receiver Cole Beasley was added to Thursday’s report with a knee injury. Beasley, the team’s second-leading receiver, was designated as a limited participant alongside All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) and backup quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related).

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) missed a second straight day of work.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (ankle) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday, while defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and kicker Tyler Bass (hand) continued to practice fully.