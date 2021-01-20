Limited practice for Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire ahead of AFC title game: injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs on the field during player introductions in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 26-10. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ status rightfully commands the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

While Mahomes practiced Wednesday in a limited capacity and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, several other key Chiefs also saw some on-field work ahead of this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) all practiced in some capacity.

“They all seemed to make it through well and we’ll just see how it goes (Thursday),” Reid said.

The official injury report later revealed the above-mentioned players were all designated as limited.

Edwards-Helaire’s status will be closely monitored as the Chiefs look to get back their leading rusher for the first time since Week 15 of the regular season.

The rookie returned to a limited practice last Wednesday before the Chiefs pulled back and held him out the final two practices ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns. Edwards-Helaire did not play in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round victory Sunday.

If Edwards-Helaire can’t play this Sunday, the Chiefs will continue to utilize a backfield rotation of Darrel Williams, Le’Veon Bell and Darwin Thompson. Williams drew the start against the Browns, totaling 78 yards rushing on 13 carries and 16 yards receiving on four catches.

Breeland left the Browns game in the fourth quarter, and Reid said Wednesday that the veteran starting cornerback remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

“He’s working through it,” Reid said.

The Chiefs will evaluate Breeland and Fenton in the coming days. If neither can play Sunday, the Chiefs’ cornerback group on their active 53-player roster would be down to veterans Charvarius Ward and Antonio Hamilton and rookies L’Jarius Sneed and BoPete Keyes.

Watkins’ return to the field is a good sign. He suffered his calf injury in Week 16 and didn’t play in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale or Divisional Round game.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) was only player who did not practice Wednesday.

For the Bills, defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) did not practice.

All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (ankle) and backup quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) were limited, while defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and kicker Tyler Bass (hand) practiced fully.