Not good: Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins to miss Sunday’s game. Updates on CEH, others

The Chiefs are officially without wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) for Sunday’s playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced after Friday’s practice that Watkins and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) are designated as out for the AFC Divisional Round game.

Watkins suffered the injury in Week 16 and did not play in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale before missing all three days of practice the in past week. In total, Watkins missed six regular-season games this season.

The veteran wide receiver’s absence will be missed Sunday given what Watkins has produced in five postseason games for the Chiefs. Since joining Kansas City in 2018, Watkins has come up big in the playoffs with 24 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets.

With Watkins not dressing for the AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs will rely on Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to contribute alongside Tyreek Hill in the passing game.

“With any situation like this, next guy up and we go,” Reid said.

At the linebacker position, the Chiefs have depth behind starters Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson in Darius Harris and Ben Niemann, who dealt with a hamstring injury late in the season but is expected back Sunday. Reid said “there’s a chance” Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve.

O’Daniel, one of the team’s top special teams contributors, was designated in late December as return to practice from the injured reserve list. Reid said the O’Daniel has looked good in practice.

“He’s been out there running around and doing a good job,” Reid said.

Reid said rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip) and tight end Deon Yelder (groin) did not practice — both are desiginated as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Edwards-Helaire, who suffered his injuries in Week 15, returned to a limited practice Wednesday before missing sessions the past two days.

Reid said Edwards-Helaire’s decline in workload is by design.

“A couple of days ago he moved around real well, and then we just kind of backed off,” Reid said. “He’s still doing stuff, just not with the group. We’ll just see how he does here; we’re literally taking it day by day.”

The Chiefs should be covered in the backfield with Le’Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson if Edwards-Helaire can’t play Sunday.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who is dealing with foot and ankle injuries, is also questionable after putting in limited practices the past two days.

For the Browns, tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring, knee), tight end Stephen Carlson, linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) and tight end tight end David Njoku (hamstring) are designated as questionable.