SportsBeat KC: What areas can Chiefs, Browns exploit in AFC playoff encounter?

The Chiefs will see Kareem Hunt again on Sunday. Associated Press file photo

The broader topics of the Chiefs-Browns Divisional Round playoff game were discussed earlier in the week on SportsBeat KC. Today’s program drills down into the game itself. How will the teams defend each other? Where can they take advantage?

Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined beat writer Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the game at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the fourth time in five years the Chiefs have reached this round of the playoffs, and they’re attempting to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the third straight year.

