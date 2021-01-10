Complete Chiefs and NFL playoff schedule with results, times and TV information

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

Clear your calendar, Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs will open the playoffs on Sunday, and will face either the Ravens or Browns at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be on CBS (Ch. 5).

If Pittsburgh beats the Browns on Sunday night, the Chiefs will play host to the Ravens. If the Browns win, they will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.

Should the Chiefs win their AFC Divisional playoff game, they will play host to the AFC Championship Game for a third straight year.

Here is the full the postseason schedule.

Saturday, Jan. 9

AFC: At (2) Buffalo Bills 27, (7) Indianapolis Colts 24

NFC: (6) Los Angeles Rams 30, at (3) Seattle Seahawks 20

NFC: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, at (4) Washington Football Team 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

AFC: (5) Baltimore Ravens 20, at (4) Tennessee Titans 13

NFC: At (2) New Orleans Saints 21, (7) Chicago Bears 9

AFC: (6) Cleveland Browns (11-5) at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4), 7:15 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16

NFC: Rams (11-6) at Packers (13-3), 3:35 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

AFC: Steelers or Ravens at Bills (14-3), 7:15 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41)

Sunday, Jan. 17

AFC: Browns or Ravens (12-5) at Chiefs (14-2), 2:05 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

NFC: Buccaneers (12-5) at Saints (12-5), 5:40 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Championship games

NFC: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2:05 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

AFC: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 5:40 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, in Tampa, Fla.