NFL postseason schedule with results, game times, TV information

The Chiefs don’t know when they’ll open the playoffs next weekend, but they know one team they won’t be playing: the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills kicked off the playoffs with a 27-24 win over the mistake-prone Indianapolis Colts in Buffalo on Saturday. Had the seventh-seeded Colts won the game, they would have traveled to Arrowhead Stadium next weekend to face the Chiefs.

For Buffalo, it was their first playoff win since 1995.

Times and TV for the Divisional round games have yet to be announced, but here is postseason schedule.

Saturday, Jan. 9

AFC: At (2) Buffalo Bills 27, (7) Indianapolis Colts 24

NFC: (6) Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at (3) Seattle Seahawks (12-4), 3:40 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

NFC: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at (4) Washington Football Team, 7:15 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41)

Sunday, Jan. 10

AFC: (5) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at (4) Tennessee Titans (11-5), 12:05 p.m. on ESPN and ABC (Ch. 9)

NFC: (7) Chicago Bears (8-8) at (2) New Orleans Saints (12-4), 3:40 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5), Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime

AFC: (6) Cleveland Browns (11-5) at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4), 7:15 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

NFC: Teams, time and TV, TBD

AFC: Titans, Browns or Ravens at Chiefs (14-2); time and TV, TBD

AFC: Steelers, Titans or Ravens at Bills 14-3); time and TV, TBD

Championship games

NFC: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2:05 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

AFC: Sunday, Jan. 24, at 5:40 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, in Tampa, Fla.