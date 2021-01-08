Chiefs’ Kelce headlines KC’s trio of first-team All-Pros. But where’s Patrick Mahomes?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped a record-setting 2020 regular season with high-shelf recognition.

Kelce, whose 1,416 yards receiving established a single-season yardage record for a tight end in NFL history, on Friday garnered unanimous first-team All-Pro honors, as selected by The Associated Press.

The Chiefs tight end is one of two players to receive a unanimous vote, joining Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Friday’s recognition marks the third time in Kelce’s eight-year career that he’s achieved All-Pro status (2016, 2018).

In addition to his 1,416 yards receiving, which ranked as the second most in the league behind Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Digg’s 1,535, Kelce produced 105 catches. He became the first tight end in league annals to record a 100-catch season in his career; Kelce last enjoyed a 100-catch campaign in 2018 (103).

Kelce also extended his NFL record 1,000 yards receiving in a single season for a tight end to five. He finished the 2020 regular season with 11 touchdowns and averaged a career-high 13.5 yards per reception.

Kelce wasn’t the only Chief to find a place on the first-team All-Pro list.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill collected his third first-team selection after totaling 1,276 yards receiving, eighth most in the league, and a career-high 15 touchdowns on 87 catches. He added 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu collected his second straight first-team All-Pro honor, the third of his career. Mathieu led the Chiefs’ defense with six interceptions, third most in the NFL, and finished with 62 tackles, a defensive touchdown, a fumble recovery, two quarterback hits and nine passes defensed, which tied cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the team lead.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is in the running for the league’s MVP award with Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, was named a second-team All-Pro. Rodgers was a first-team selection.

Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to a franchise best 14-2 record and finished the season with 4,740 yards passing and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions, adding 308 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 62 carries. In Week 9 of the regular season, Mahomes’ four touchdowns passes moved him past 100 for his career.

The 25-year-old who garnered Super Bowl MVP honors in February became the fastest QB in in NFL history to eclipse 100 passing touchdowns (40 games), breaking the previous mark of 44 held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was named to the second-team as one of the league’s top interior pass rushers. He finished the 2020 season with 7.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, both of which led the Chiefs’ defense.

Click here to see the full list of first-team All-Pro selections around the league, as announced by The AP.