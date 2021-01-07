Chiefs

SportsBeat KC: Who should Chiefs want to emerge from this weekend’s Wild Card round?

What will the Wild Card mean for Anthony Hitchens and the Chiefs?
The NFL playoffs start this weekend without the Chiefs, a reward for being the AFC’s top seed.

The Chiefs will watch games featuring the the Bills-Colts, Titans-Ravens and Browns-Steelers. What’s the best matchup for the Chiefs from those games? KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope and columnist Vahe Gregorian join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss.

Also, covered: the MVP race and Patrick Mahomes’ place in it; Eric Bieniemy’s future; who will, and won’t, play for the Chiefs when their playoff chase begins the following week, and more.

