Ex-Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen a Hall of Fame finalist. Here is the full list

Defensive end Jared Allen, right, was always a fun-loving fan favorite during his seasons in Kansas City. KC Star file photo

Jared Allen, who spent the first four seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Chiefs, is one of 15 finalists for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs made Allen a fourth-round draft pick in 2004 and the defensive end from Idaho State made an immediate impact. He made the NFL All-Rookie team after collecting nine sacks.

His biggest season in Kansas City came in 2007, when he led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks and made the first of his four All-Pro teams.

In 2008, Allen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings and recorded a 22-sack season in 2007. He finished with 136 career sacks, 43 as a member of the Chiefs.

Allen is among the modern-era finalists who will be considered when the hall’s Selection Committee meets virtually on Jan. 19. The full committee will elect up to five players from this group.

Other modern-era finalists:

Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans

LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

John Lynch, Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning, Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos

Clay Matthews Jr., Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons

Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers