How Patrick Mahomes has helped prepare Chad Henne to start for Chiefs on Sunday

Patrick Mahomes has had a different role with the Chiefs this week than he’s had all year, but his teammates say he is embracing it just the same. It’s not all too unfamiliar — he operated in the same capacity throughout his rookie season.

He’s a backup.

A scout-team quarterback.

And part of that gig is to prepare the starter — in this case 35-year-old Chad Henne — for the game Sunday.

“I mean, he’ll be in the game plan; he’ll study the film; he’ll give me some tips,” Henne said. “He’ll be very involved and help me out just like Matt (Moore) and I help him out.”

That’s the primary job this week for the man who won a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award just 11 months ago and the franchise quarterback of the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Help Henne get ready for the visiting Chargers in a season finale that carries no meaning in playoff seeding.

But Mahomes’ aid in preparing Henne for an NFL start stretches well beyond this week. Beyond the film work. Beyond the tendencies of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even if Mahomes doesn’t realize it.

Chad Henne has played in the NFL for 11 seasons, but he hasn’t started a game since 2014 as a member of the Jaguars. It’s been awhile. Things have changed. The passing game has opened up. The under-center snaps have dwindled.

It’s second nature to Mahomes.

Not to Henne.

But he’s watched carefully over the past three seasons.

“He’s pushed me, definitely, (to lengths) physicality that I had never gone before,” Henne said. “It’s just a lot of fun to be around. He’s teaching me so much different stuff and nuances of the game — with the college game coming out with the spread and everything else — so we’re going to put our print on it and just enjoy the moment.”

Because he’s sitting Sunday, Mahomes finishes his third season with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Henne, on the other hand, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since 2014. He’s attempted only 11 throws in nearly six years. Although he and practice squad quarterback Matt Moore be the veterans in the position group, Henne continues to learn from the 25-year-old year in the room. Sometimes simply by watching.

Defensive lineman have a tendency to get their hands in passing lanes more often than when he last played, Henne noticed, for example. And Mahomes has found unique arm angles to surpass that.

Henne’s never been that guy.

But after watching Mahomes for the past three seasons?

“Well,” he said. “I mean you never know.”