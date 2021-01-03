The Chiefs are resting starters. But here’s why you should still watch in Week 17

The Chiefs moved up in the draft to take Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and as his rookie season progressed in a backup role, teammates would rave about some of the throws he made in practice. There were indicators that he could be quite good.

But it wasn’t until the Week 17 finale that all of that became obvious in an actual game.

He would be the Chiefs’ future.

The Chiefs had already clinched a playoff spot and were locked into their seeding ahead of that Week 17 game, rendering it meaningless as it pertained to the standings, so they offered Mahomes some run.

Three years later, they’re doing the same. The AFC playoff route will go through Arrowhead Stadium this season, whether the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday or lose by four touchdowns. And therefore, they have a chance to gather some knowledge for the future.

OK, so maybe no one of Mahomes’ consequence will be playing. Even so, there are plenty of players in which you should be interested in getting an extended look. Why? Because these are players we anticipate the Chiefs will want to get an extended look.

Here are some we hope to see:

Byron Pringle, WR

Pringle, a Kansas State product, has just 21 catches and one receiving touchdown in two years, but when offered an opportunity, he’s always seemed to take advantage. He should get one Sunday with both Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins sitting out. Only once in his career has Pringle played at least two-thirds of the team’s offensive snaps, and he responded with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in that game against Indianapolis.

Willie Gay, LB

The team’s second-round pick had himself a game in Week 16, recording nine tackles on 49 defensive snaps, both representing season-high totals in his rookie year. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been impressed with Gay’s speed and physicality but says there’s still more to learn. Gay is set to see more action against the Chargers, with the Chiefs likely to rest a banged-up position group.

Mecole Hardman, WR

Again, with Hill and Watkins already ruled out, the same opportunity should fall to Hardman. In his second season, Hardman hasn’t had the same quantity of explosive plays he showed in 2019. He’s yet to have a 100-yard receiving game. It would be interesting to see what Hardman could do in a more extensive role Sunday.

Khalen Saunders, DT

After a promising rookie year, the 2020 season hasn’t been kind to Saunders. He suffered an elbow injury in Week 1 and spent time on injured reserve before returning in Week 7. He hasn’t dressed for a game since and lost his spot in the defensive line rotation to rookie Tershawn Wharton. Saunders should be dressed for the season finale and must take advantage of the opportunities.

Darwin Thompson, RB

He’s been lost in the backfield shuffle since the Chiefs added Le’Veon Bell to the mix. While he’s remained a contributor for the special teams, the Chiefs have not offered him a single carry since Week 8 against the Jets. At the close of his second NFL season, there’s some urgency for the former sixth-round pick to produce.

Martinas Rankin, OL

OK, so keeping an eye on an offensive lineman isn’t the most exciting proposition. But this will be one of the more important evaluations this weekend. The Chiefs liked what they saw from Rankin last year before a knee injury ended his season and turned upside down the start of 2020, as well. He’s back healthy and says he expects a big workload against the Chargers. Will it be at tackle or guard? He’s capable of playing both.

BoPete Keyes, CB

The rookie defensive back has been active for seven games this season, contributing exclusively on special teams (52 snaps). With starters Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland either sitting or playing limited snaps, Keyes projects to record his first defensive snap of the season.

Tim Ward, DE

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Ward is one of the more intriguing players to watch on the defensive line. The Chiefs elevated Ward, who flashed in training camp, from the practice squad to the active 53-player roster on Nov. 12. While he’s been a healthy inactive in six straight games, that status should change in Week 17.