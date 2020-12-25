Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Falcons game Sunday at Arrowhead

A year ago, the Chiefs needed help on the season’s final weekend to secure a first-round bye.

They arrive in better shape in 2020. They need to win only one of their last two games to clinch the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, which includes the lone bye.

That should come this week — if you’re inclined to follow the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are favored 11 points against the Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, keeping alive a streak in which they have been favored by double digits in every home game this year.

The over/under for the game is 54 points, the second highest total in the NFL this season. The Titans and Packers matchup is listed at 56.

The Chiefs are 7-7 against the spread this season — accounting for the final line only. They had failed to cover in five straight games heading into last week’s matchup with New Orleans. While some sportsbooks listed the Chiefs as a 3 1/2-point favorite, many lowered to 2 1/2 points after news that quarterback Drew Brees would play. The Chiefs sandwiched those two, winning 32-29.

Timing, as they say, is everything.

The Falcons are 6-8 against the spread, and they have the same mark in the over/under column.

A sneak peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored just 3 points against the Chargers.

Why so low? Well, the sportsbooks that have listed the game — many have taken it off the board — are apparently predicting the Chiefs will wrap up the No. 1 seed this weekend, and in turn rest some of their starters in the regular season finale.

Absent a postseason spot, the Chargers, on the other hand, would likely play the full allotment of their roster in the game.