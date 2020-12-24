Chiefs to watch Sunday? Sneed started rookie season with a bang and is ballin’ again

Among the annual Chiefs’ teams awards is one named for Mack Lee Hill, presented to the team’s top rookie or first-year player. Over the years, it’s been awarded to eventual Hall of Famers (Jan Stenerud, Derrick Thomas, Will Shields, Tony Gonzalez) and, more recently, to such stars as Justin Houston, Eric Berry and Tyreek Hill.

With two games remaining, starting with Sunday’s home contest against the Atlanta Falcons, who will be this year’s winner?

Several candidates are having good seasons. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 803 rushing yards, although injuries to his hip and ankle last week against the Saints might keep him out until the playoffs or longer. Defensive lineman Mike Danna and Tershawn Wharton have had good moments, too, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has improved. And don’t overlook punter Tommy Townsend, who just won the AFC’s weekly special teams award.

Despite missing seven games with a fractured collarbone, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is making a case, too. He has three interceptions, the third coming against Drew Brees last week while playing nickel, Sneed’s position since returning in late November.

“Everybody saw this talent in this kid and thought he could work in,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Now, what we didn’t think was that he would be playing nickel for us. There’s a whole lot of learning going on there and what you’re seeing now is him getting the hang of this.”

Here are some other players, besides quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan, who can be difference-makers on Sunday.

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams

If Edwards-Helaire can’t play, Le’Veon Bell gets the start and likely the bulk of the Chiefs’ carries. But Williams’ workload will increase, too, and he’s been here before. In three seasons, Williams has career bests of 62 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards in a game.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen

His responsibilities could change if the Chiefs are without linebackers Damien Wilson (injury) and Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19 list) this weekend. Look for Sorensen to play closer to the line of scrimmage. One thing that won’t change is his position as the team’s leading tackler. Sorensen enters the game with 84 tackles. Second is Hitchens with 76.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu calls Ridley one of the NFL’s most underrated wide receivers. He’s another in the assembly line of great players from Alabama at that position who are starring in the NFL, joining the likes of Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III (and soon DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle). Plus, ‘Bama produced one of the original greats at wideout, Don Hutson.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo

Koo, the NFC’s special teams player of the month for November, set the Atlanta franchise record for field goals in a season, with 35. He’s missed only one attempt. Koo, the fourth South Korea-born player in NFL history, started his NFL career with the Chargers and has spent the past 1 1/2 seasons with Atlanta. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this year.