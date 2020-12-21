SportsBeat KC: Chiefs are fun but also tough and resilient as they proved against Saints

What went right and what went wrong as the Chiefs knocked off the Saints Sunday night? The Associated Press

The Chiefs followed a familiar script in their 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints. They took an early lead, didn’t hold on to it, got it back, stretched it out, then hung on at the end.

Also familiar: They beat a terrific team away from home to improve to 8-0 in road games for the first time in franchise history. We talked about it with you on SportsBeat Live with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope along with host Blair Kerkhoff. Now it’s a SportsBeat KC podcast.

Hear how we broke down this team that is having an amazing season.

Story links:

