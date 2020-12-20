Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Chiefs

Soon: Join the A-Team on SportsBeat Live to talk about the Chiefs’ game against Saints

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before taking on the Denver Broncos Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before taking on the Denver Broncos Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs battled the New Orleans Saints Sunday in a battle of NFL heavyweights, and we’re here to talk about it on The Star’s post-game show, SportsBeat Live.

The A-Team of Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the game and review the playoff implications.

Please join us soon. Submit questions and comments and we’ll get to as many of them as we can to continue the conversation. The show will begin around 8:30 p.m.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service