SportsBeat KC: Who dat going to play tackle for Chiefs against Saints? Let’s discuss!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a monster year. File photo

Chiefs at Saints. It’s been circled on the calendar since the schedule was released in anticipation of both teams having good seasons.

They haven’t disappointed. If the season ended today, the Chiefs (12-1) would be the top seed in the AFC and the Saints (10-3) the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The A-Team of Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Herbie Teope joined SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to talk about Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Among the topics: injuries along the Chiefs’ offensive line, especially at tackle, the monster season by tight end Travis Kelce ... and how will this contest play out?

It started as a Thursday morning SportsBeat Live with plenty of questions and comments from the audience. Just like that, it’s a SportsBeat KC podcast.

Story links:

Here’s how Chiefs’ Reid, Saints’ Payton keep their offenses at the top of the NFL

Patrick Mahomes in a Saints uniform? Almost. Chiefs made their move just in time

How Travis Kelce’s work with Operation Breakthrough reflects breakthrough of his own