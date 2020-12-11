Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gives shout-out to fiancee, Brittany Matthews, at baby shower

Lots of balloons, lots of pink and lots of friends.

That’s one way to describe the baby shower that was held recently for fitness trainer Brittany Matthews, who is engaged to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The couple is expecting a girl, so that explains the pink, which was all around: balloons, beverages, flowers, mini-Christmas trees and frosting on cupcakes.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was at the shower, and Mahomes recorded a video that was played.

“I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” Mahomes said. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

Matthews shared a video and photos from her big day:

