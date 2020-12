Chiefs Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu pulled in two interceptions in the team’s 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos December 07, 2020 05:03 PM

Kansas City Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu collected two interceptions including the one that sealed the game on Denver’s final snap as the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 22-16 Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.