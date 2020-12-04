Chiefs’ Mahomes dubbed top AFC offensive player for November. Why it was an easy choice

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had himself one heck of a season already, both on and off the field.

He currently leads all NFL players in fans’ Pro Bowl voting and this week was nominated as the Chiefs’ representative for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Now, the Super Bowl champion and MVP, not to mention front-runner for the NFL MVP award to be handed out in a couple of months — it would be his second if he wins — can add another accomplishment to his 2020 resume.

Mahomes is the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced Friday morning.

The Chiefs’ signal-caller turned in an exceptional performance in four games the past month, all wins. He completed 132 of 181 passes for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception, averaging 399.5 passing yards per game. He added 50 yards rushing on nine carries in that span.

Along the way, Mahomes established some NFL records.

In Week 9, against the Carolina Panthers, he tossed four touchdown passes, which gave him 101 through 40 career games. He became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 100, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who previously accomplished the feat in 44 games.

Mahomes also last month became the first player in league history with at least 30 completions and 300 passing yards in four consecutive games.

Friday’s announcement marks the third time in Mahomes’ career that he’s collected the AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor (September 2018 and September 2019 are the others).

The NFL also dubbed Mahomes AFC Player of the Week twice in 2020 (Weeks 3 and 8).

Mahomes’ recognition comes a day after Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the AFC Player of the Week following Kansas City’s 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Hill totaled 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets last Sunday. Mahomes was 37 of 49 for 462 yards and three scores.

The Chiefs quarterback has now thrown a touchdown pass in 21 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.