Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Broncos game Sunday at Arrowhead

The Chiefs’ dominance of the AFC West is well-chronicled in the Andy Reid era, a supremacy that suffered a small blip with their mid-season loss to the Raiders. But nothing more than that.

The five-year command of another rival — the Broncos — marches on, for example, and it’s more than a 10-game winning streak in the series that defines the recent history. These aren’t just wins. They’re blowouts. In the last three meetings alone, the Chiefs have outscored the Broncos 96-25.

More of the same could be coming Sunday.

So say the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are favored 14 points against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, the sixth game this season in which they have been favored double digits. It’s the largest line in the NFL this week.

The Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread when favored by 10 or more. They have not lost to the Broncos since Sept. 17, 2015 — the Jamaal Charles Fumble Game. It’s been pretty smooth sailing since. Six of their 10 victories in the series winning streak have come by double digits, including the last three — a 43-16 win earlier this season and 23-3 and 30-6 margins last year.

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 51 points, the third highest number among the 16 NFL games in Week 13.

The Chiefs are 6-5 against the spread this season after a late failure to cover last week against the Buccaneers. They were favored 3 1/2 points in that game, a margin by which they were covering for 47 minutes and 11 seconds before the Bucs scored back-to-back fourth quarter touchdowns.

The Broncos are also 6-5 against the spread, despite having the fourth worst point differential in the NFL.

A sneak-peek at next week: The Chiefs are favored by 7 points against the Dolphins. If that holds, it will be the first time this season in which they have not been favored by double digits at their home Arrowhead Stadium.

