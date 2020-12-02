Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland misses practice Wednesday because of stomach illness

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the first quarter Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs practiced Wednesday without two players.

Starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland (illness) and backup linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) didn’t participate in the on-field portion of the Chiefs’ preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We sent him home,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Breeland after practice.

O’Daniel, a core special teams contributor, suffered an ankle sprain in the first half of last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn’t finish the game.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagonon (hip) and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin (knee) were limited Wednesday, signaling they were able to go through the stretching and individual position drills portion of practice.

Rankin was active last week for the first time this season since being activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list during the Week 10 bye. While he was dressed for action, Rankin didn’t play any snaps in Week 12 against the Bucs.

Rankin suffered a knee injury last year and was on the PUP list for all of training camp, so the Chiefs will watch his status closely.

The Chiefs listed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee) and offensive lineman Mike Remmers (neck, rib) as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Reid also provided an update on right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who landed on injured reserve with a back ailment on Nov. 21, and any potential return before the postseason will depend on how Schwartz feels.

“He knows how he’s feeling and he’s a good communicator, so he keeps that open with the trainers and docs,” Reid said. “I think that’s the most important thing right now.

“When he’s right, then we’ll get him back out there. But until then – we do that with every player – we’re not going to rush him back if he can’t go.”

Remmers has started in Schwartz’s place since Week 7.

For the Broncos, running back Phillip Lindsay (knee), safety Trey Marshall (shin), tackle Demar Dotson (hand, not injury related) and linebacker Malik Reed (shin) did not practice.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and safety P.J. Locke (shoulder) were limited, while cornerback Duke Dawson (chest) and guard Graham Glasgow (calf) practiced fully.