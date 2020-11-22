Watch soon: SportsBeat Live, The Star’s Chiefs-Raiders postgame show with the A-Team

The Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the strangest of motivations: revenge.

Entering the evening, the Raiders were the only team to have defeated the Chiefs in Kansas City’s last 18 games, dating to 2019, and it happened earlier this year at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s AFC West showdown matched teams thinking playoffs, and the Chiefs prevailed with a late-game drive. Since that loss to the Raiders last month, the Chiefs had won four straight; Las Vegas came into this game on a three-game winning streak.

The Star’s postgame show, SportsBeat Live, breaks down Sunday night’s thrilling contest with columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff.

