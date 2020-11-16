Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz latest Chiefs players to land on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs are kicking off the week down a few key pieces on the offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and backup offensive lineman Martinas Rankin have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday’s NFL transactions report.

A player’s addition to the COVID-19 list does not mean he tested positive. Instead, he might have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

The NFL Network reports the latter scenario applies to Fisher and Schwartz. Rankin’s situation was unknown late Monday afternoon.

Fisher and Schwartz could be available to play this weekend if they are cleared after going through the league’s strict close-contact protocols. Defensive tackle Chris Jones landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list days before Week 9’s game after coming in contact with someone who tested positive but was cleared a day later.

If the Chiefs find themselves without Fisher and Schwartz, who has been out of action with a back injury since Week 6, their depth along the offensive line will be tested. Mike Remmers has filled in at right tackle in place of Schwartz, but he could be moved to left tackle in place of Fisher. The Chiefs could then turn to rookie Yasir Durant, a University of Missouri product, to play right tackle.

Rankin, who was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list just last week, can play tackle or guard. But his status is in limbo.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman and practice squad defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

And in previous weeks, Jones, fullback Anthony Sherman and former practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sherman, who came in contact with a person who tested positive, missed three games before returning in Week 9.

Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who also serves as the Chiefs’ infectious control officer, also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 240,000 live in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC.