Chiefs announce contract extensions for general manager Brett Veach, coach Andy Reid

Chiefs GM Brett Veach, left, and coach Andy Reid showed that their alliance is championship caliber by winning a Super Bowl. With the confetti stored away again, they’re aiming for a repeat. KC Star file photo

What was essentially known since early September is now official: The Chiefs on Monday formally announced contract extensions for general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

Financial and duration of the deals were not disclosed, but the extensions will keep Veach and Reid in Kansas City for six more years, according to previous reports.

“Brett has had a remarkable run as our General Manager over the past four years, and he certainly deserves this recognition,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he’ll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs.”

Since Veach took over as general manager in 2017 from John Dorsey, he’s helped build a Super Bowl-winning championship roster with savvy personnel moves, including the NFL Draft, trades and free-agent signings over the past three seasons.

Two of Veach’s more notable moves were the acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and the signing of All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has become the heart and soul of the defense.

Veach also worked magic with the salary cap by getting creative to sign quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to contract extensions over the past two seasons.

While Veach took care of the front office, Reid handled the football side of the house.

Under Reid’s guidance, the Chiefs have made the postseason in six of the last seven seasons, including winning the AFC West four years in a row. He led the Chiefs to the NFL championship in February at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Given Reid’s high level of success, Hunt also had glowing remarks for the head coach.

“Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,” Hunt said. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs are currently 8-1 and enter the second half in position to make yet another push for the postseason.