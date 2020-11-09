Andy Reid tells Chiefs players to get away during bye week. But they can’t this time

In a normal Chiefs season, the bye week would offer players a chance to get away from football completely. To go visit hometowns. To take a trip with family or friends. It’s not only permitted by head coach Andy Reid, it’s explicitly encouraged.

In 2020, the destinations won’t be quite so exotic. The players will visit the Truman Sports Complex.

Every day.

Chiefs players and top personnel must still be tested for COVID-19 daily during this bye week, per NFL protocols, preventing any travel plans.

Even so, Reid is trying to stick as closely as possible to method that has sparked an 18-3 career record after byes. He’s asking players to take some time away from the game, even if they can’t take it away from Kansas City. The testing has simply prompted a tweak to his typical message.

“Go to the trailer (for testing) but not the (practice) building. And get away,” Reid said. “I want them to step back and rest up. And I want the coaches to do the same. The coaches will work a couple days here, but I want them to do the same thing. There’s a point where you’ve got to do that. We’ll crank, as coaches, here for a couple days, but players don’t need to do that. They need to get their bodies back where it’s comfortable and feels good for the stretch here and the best they possibly can.”

The Chiefs have implemented several COVID-19 safety measures inside their walls this season, but they’ve emphasized the importance of personal responsibility outside them.

That’s highlighted ever more brightly as the players step away from the rigid schedule of daily practices and meetings.

“I feel like a lot of guys are actually going to be smart — be cautious of the situations that they’re in,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “When I say that, I mean if they go to a restaurant, they’re going to be wearing a mask. If they go to a park (or) grocery shop, they’re going to be wearing a mask.

“We’re in a pivotal moment. We need everybody. As you saw (Sunday), close game; we need everyone. We can’t be a man short. I know in the NFL it’s next man up, but we need everyone. I know a lot of guys want to play, and a lot of guys are going to be smart this bye week.”

On the other side of the bye, the Chiefs have an opportunity to avenge their one loss this season, with a trip to play the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Taking a break, in that case, is easier said than done for some.

“I’ll probably work out the next few days and then watch the Masters on the weekend,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I’ll be pretty in tune — I mean we have a pretty big one coming up after the bye week. So I’ll be ready to go for that one for sure.”