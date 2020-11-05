SportsBeat Live coming soon: Chiefs at midseason. Are they still the AFC favorite?

The Chiefs are set to begin the second half of the 2020 regular season with Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. It’s the Chiefs’ first game against an NFC team this season and we talk about it on SportsBeat Live with Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

We talk about the Chiefs at midseason, what’s worked (most things) and what hasn’t (not much). With the Steelers rolling through their schedule without a loss, is Pittsburgh the new AFC favorite? And where does Patrick Mahomes stand in the league MVP race?

All this and your questions and comments. Join us.