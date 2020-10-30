Chiefs’ keys vs. Jets: Stay out of potential trap, shut the door early

Teams headed in opposite directions clash Sunday when the Chiefs play host to the New York Jets. But historically speaking, at least, their shared history is as even as it gets.

The matchup represents the 40th time, including the postseason, these two teams will meet ... and their all-time series is tied at 19-19-1. Last time they played, in December 2017, the Jets recorded a 38-31 win at home.

The Chiefs (6-1) hold an 11-7 edge over the Jets (0-7) in games played at Arrowhead Stadium. Under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs are 2-1 against the Jets since 2013.

Here are four key areas to monitor as the Chiefs look to improve to 7-1.

STAY OUT OF THE TRAP

The Jets are winless for a reason.

New York ranks at or near the bottom of numerous statistical categories, including a league-low in points (12.1 points per game), total yards per game (264.3), passing (159.9), yards per play (4.3), third-down percentage (29.8) and red-zone touchdown percentage (25).

The Jets aren’t any better defensively. They rank 23rd in total yards allowed per game, 24th against the pass and 24th in scoring allowed (29 points per game). The Chiefs rank fifth in the league in scoring, averaging 31.1.

On paper, the Jets shouldn’t last long Sunday. But games aren’t played on paper, and strange things happen on a weekly basis around the league. The Jets provide a prime example of a trap game because this is a contest from which the Chiefs are heavily favored to emerge victorious.

So, what’s the best way for the Chiefs to not fall in the trap? Handle business and win a game they should win.

CLOSE THE DOOR EARLY

New York has weapons despite those meager statistics.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has made some big-time throws the past two seasons; running back Frank Gore, 37, continues to be an ageless wonder and leads New York with 310 rushing yards; and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who was limited in Thursday’s practice with a groin injury, has 29 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns on 46 targets.

If Crowder isn’t dressed for Sunday’s game, the Jets’ chances for a win take a hit. But if Darnold has a complement of healthy weapons, the Chiefs will need to account for them.

“You can’t take these games for granted,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “That’s a very good football team. Sam Darnold, he doesn’t get the credit, but he’s a very, very good quarterback. I think people tend to forget that because of their record, but they have guys. They play really well. They’ve been in a lot of close games. You can’t take those guys for granted. That’s a hell of a football team.”

Jones’ compliments aside, the Chiefs have an opportunity to play bully here. Knowing the Jets have issues putting up points, the Chiefs’ defense must flex its muscles. Kansas City has held opponents to 20 points or less in six of the seven games this season, and the Chiefs’ defense has faced more potent offenses than the Jets.

UNLEASH THE RUNNING GAME AGAIN

The Chiefs, who currently rank ninth in the league in rushing, have totaled 346 yards over their past two games and should exploit New York’s 20th-ranked run defense, which allows 125.6 yards per game.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire figures to see the bulk of the work, as has been the case all season. But there’s a new player who might have had this game circled when he signed with the Chiefs two weeks ago.

Le’Veon Bell, who played in 17 games for the Jets before his surprising release, would likely enjoy nothing more than to put up a good game with his former coach, Adam Gase, watching from the opposing sideline.

Bell received limited work in Week 7 for the Chiefs, but he showed he still has burst and power with two 16-yard runs en route to 39 yards on six carries.

The Chiefs won’t go out of their way to get Bell extra work just because he’s facing his former team. But don’t be surprised to see Bell produce one or two explosive plays to remind the Jets what they’re missing.

TAKE SHOTS DOWNFIELD

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ golden arm hasn’t been needed much in the past two weeks, but Sunday’s game provides an excellent opportunity to go deep.

New York ranks 24th against the pass, allowing 259.4 yards per game, and the Chiefs’ running-game success in recent weeks sets up well for play-action passing. If the Jets are selling out up front to stop Edwards-Helaire and Bell, Mahomes and his wide receivers will see favorable matchups in the passing game.

If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead, they shouldn’t take their foot off the gas pedal.

Attack, attack, attack — that should be their mantra Sunday.