SportsBeat Live dives into Chiefs-Jets, Eric Bieniemy’s next job and Halloween

The Halloween edition of SportsBeat Live isn’t frightening and neither is the Chiefs next opponent, the New York Jets. But there will be plenty to discuss when Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

Unless there’s a drastic change in fortune, the winless Jets are sure to part ways with Coach Adam Gase. Would this be a good fit for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy? Also, the best record in the NFL does not belong to the Chiefs, but are they still football’s top team and who is the top competition in the AFC?

These topics and more, like what's everyone wearing for Halloween, will be on the table.