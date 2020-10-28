‘No better sports place.’ Chiefs’ Mahomes, Reid join pitch to bring Raptors to KC

If the Toronto Raptors need a new home next season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid are happy to share their city.

And state its case, too.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Reid and Mahomes made their pitch for Kansas City landing its first NBA franchise — albeit temporarily — since the Kings departed West in 1985.

“Kansas City is a great spot for any franchise to be,” Mahomes said. “If you look at the support that the Royals have, the Chiefs, Sporting KC and everyone else that plays out here, the fan base is crazy, and they love sports. They love to be here. If you look just down the road in Lawrence, and you see the way the Jayhawks, how they pack that place every single week, you know the T-Mobile Center would be a great spot for any franchise to be at.”

It’s possible the Toronto Raptors will need a temporary home — in the United States — for the 2020-21 season. Canada currently bans American from traveling to its country because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Kansas City has raised its hand.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and other lawmakers in both Missouri and Kansas signed a letter addressed to NBA commissioner Adam Silver offering the T-Mobile Center, in hopes of persuading the league and Raptors’ ownership of the benefits of opting to make Kansas City its home. It remains a longshot, The Star’s Sam Mellinger outlined in his column Tuesday, but not an impossibility. Several are hoping to turn longshot into reality.

Including Mahomes. Including Reid.

“It’s a phenomenal sports town,” Reid said. “Not that Toronto’s not; I’m not saying that; they’re good people up in Toronto, too. But I believe we’d love to have you. Let’s go. Let’s roll. No better sports place than right here.”