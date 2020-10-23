Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver

The Chiefs have won nine straight games against the Broncos, a streak that predates Patrick Mahomes and Drew Lock.

But they’re part of it now — and the Vegas oddsmakers expect that to continue.

The Chiefs are favored 9 1/2 points in Denver Sunday, a line that projects them as a better than 80% chance to win the game, according to Oddschecker, which adds that most of the wagers have been placed on the Chiefs to cover the line.

Ah, but be wary. Two weeks ago, the Chiefs carried a five-game winning streak into another rivalry game, a date with the Raiders. They were favored even more in that one, 12 1/2 points, and the Raiders pulled the upset.

There are some similar connections — before that matchup, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said in order “to call it a rivalry, we have to win some games against them.” And earlier this week, Lock told reporters he hopes he can “start the rivalry a little bit.”

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 45.5 points, a four-point drop from its opening number. That could be attributed to the forecast in Denver, which calls for cold temperatures and potential snow. The two teams played in similar elements last season in Kansas City, a game the Chiefs won 23-3. In fact, neither of their matchups last season reached even 40 total points.

The Chiefs are 4-2 against the spread after covering last week’s 4 1/2-point line in Buffalo. No NFL team is unbeaten against the spread this season. But the Broncos are close, failing to cover only once in five games.

A sneak peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored 21 points against the winless Jets. Yes, a full three touchdowns. That line is subject to move, of course, pending the results on this weekend’s games.