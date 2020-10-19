Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell inactive vs. Bills for Monday’s game in Buffalo

Running back Le’Veon Bell will need to wait at least another week before suiting up in a Chiefs uniform.

The Chiefs listed Bell among their five inactive players for Monday afternoon’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

Bell’s signing was officially announced Saturday, and the inactive designation is a formality because he had no practices under his belt leading into the game.

The Chiefs also listed wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), defensive end Demone Harris, linebacker Darius Harris and running back DeAndre Washington as inactive.

Without Watkins, who was officially ruled out on Saturday’s injury report, the Chiefs would lean on Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to fill in Monday.

Rookie offensive lineman Yasir Durant was active to provide depth with left guard Kelechi Osemele landing on injured reserve over the weekend. Mike Remmers was tapped to fill in for Osemele.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was questionable with a back injury, dressed for the game.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was listed as active for the first time this season and joined Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer and Deon Yelder as tight ends available Monday. Having four tight ends dress for the game provides a potential blocking element with fullback Anthony Sherman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the Bills, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive end Trent Murphy were listed as inactive.

Wide receiver John Brown (knee) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (back) returned to action after missing Week 5.