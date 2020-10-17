Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Bills game

For the second time in three weeks, the Chiefs are preparing for a Monday game, even though it wasn’t originally scheduled as such.

The Vegas oddsmakers expect this one to include a bit more action.

The over/under for Monday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills game is 57 1/2 points, the highest number in the NFL in Week 6.

Here’s why: after finishing second in the league in points against a year ago, when they gave up up just 16.2 per game, the Bills defense has taken a step back this season, allowing 28.0 in the first five weeks. The Bills are one of three teams who have reached the over in every week, along with the Saints and Raiders. And The Chiefs are scoring 29.8 points per game.

That would make for a more offensive-minded matchup than the Chiefs played in their last Monday appearance, a 26-10 win against the Patriots.

The Chiefs are favored 4 1/2 points Monday in Buffalo, a line that has shifted in their favor throughout the week. The majority of the wagers have been placed on the Chiefs to cover, per Oddschecker.

But they were last week, too, and the Chiefs not only failed to cover 12 1/2 points against the Raiders, they lost the game outright. They are 3-2 against the spread this season, as is Buffalo.

A sneak peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored 9 1/2 points in Denver. They beat the Broncos 30-6 and 23-3 in two meetings last season.