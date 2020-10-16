SportsBeat KC: Talking Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell, defense and first favorite athletes

Le’Veon Bell is about to get his own Chiefs jersey. 2017 Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs have added a weapon in running back Le’Veon Bell. Now what?

Bell won’t suit up for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills Monday but should be ready to go after that. How will he fit into the Chiefs’ offense? The A-Team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope break it down on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff.

The Chiefs-Bills game is a big one, a battle of division leaders with 4-1 records. Both are coming off losses in which they surrendered at least 40 points. Patrick Mahomes fought off pressure against the Raiders last week. What needs to happen for the offense to feel more successful Monday?

The group addresses the defensive breakdowns from last week and how the Sammy Watkins injury affects the team, provides final score predictions and visually explains the origin of the candy corn segment.

