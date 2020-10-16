Watch: A SportsBeat look at how the Le’Veon Bell signing benefits the Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers running back should add power to a Chiefs running game that has been largely silent in the past few weeks. Hear what the A-Team has to say about this development on SportsBeat Live, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff and have plenty of other topics to discuss as the Chiefs prepare to visit Buffalo late Monday afternoon in a battle of 4-1 teams. What can Patrick Mahomes do to improve the offense’s efficiency? After last week’s loss to the Raiders, what part of the defense has to step up in a bigger way?

Chiefs-Bills is a marquee game that’s been switched from Thursday to Monday at 4 p.m. (Central). Let’s talk about the matchup and its importance in the AFC race. Catch us here or on The Star’s Facebook or YouTube channels.