Chiefs-Bills players to watch: Start with big-time pass catchers, Kelce, Diggs

Who has the chip-on-the-shoulder edge in the Chiefs’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday, kicking off at the odd time of 4 p.m. Central?

Both teams lost their perfect seasons in Week 5, the Chiefs falling at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bills getting knocked around by the Tennessee Titans.

It’s a rebound kind of game for both teams and not too early to think about playoff tie-breaker advantages. Both teams figure to be in the postseason. Monday’s winner gets the head-to-head edge.

Here are some players, besides quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who can make a difference:

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

He’s coming off his first 100-yard game of the season and notched his third receiving touchdown of the year against the Raiders. Matt Milano, the Bills’ best cover linebacker, suffered a pectoral injury late against the Raiders in Week 3 and didn’t play last weekend. There could be opportunity here for the Chiefs.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

Not just his play but Mathieu needs to be the force on the defensive side of the locker room who rallies the troops. He and the unit were embarrassed by the Raiders last weekend. How the Chiefs respond will depend on how Mathieu, the team leader, can inspire by leadership.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

He has put a charge into the Bills’ offense and Allen. Diggs ranks second to the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins in total receiving yards at 509. After five years in Minnesota, Diggs projects to having the best season of his career in Buffalo and he’s helping the development of Allen, who ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes (14) and yards (1,589) and is fourth in passer rating (113.0).

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde

The Bills, like the Chiefs, had plenty of issues on defense in their last game. But injuries played a role with the absence of Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White, and the TItans had four short-field touchdowns mostly by converting turnovers. Still, veterans like Hyde played all 66 defensive snaps against Tennessee. After the game he had the right approach. “This isn’t going to define our season,” he said. “When a loss like this happens, you have to look at yourself in the mirror. I have 100 percent confidence in this team.”