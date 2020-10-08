Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones returns to full practice; Mike Danna not practicing

The Chris Jones Watch continued another day while the Chiefs prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 action at Arrowhead Stadium.

And it brought good news.

Jones, who was limited Wednesday with a groin injury, returned to a full practice Thursday. His participation level provides optimism that the Chiefs will have the star defensive tackle available for Sunday’s game, barring a setback.

Jones suffered a groin strain in Week 3 and didn’t play in Week 4. Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Wednesday categorized Jones’ injury as “day to day.”

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel filled in for Jones in Week 3 and produced a career-high 10 tackles.

Rookie defensive end Mike Danna (hamstring) missed a second straight day of practice, leaving his status for Week 5 in the air. The Chiefs’ depth on the edge, however, is adequately covered with Alex Okafor, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Taco Charlton.

The Chiefs listed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), wide receivers Mecole Hardman (hamstring) and Tyreek Hill (heel), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand), center Austin Reiter (center) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) as full participants in Thursday’s practice.

For the Raiders, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (eye) and running back Jalen Richard (ankle) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday.

Ruggs, the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, looks to make his return to action after missing the past two games.

Raiders starting right tackle Trent Brown, who has missed three games with a calf injury, was limited for a second straight day.