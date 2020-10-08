Kansas City Star Logo
Watch SportsBeat Live: A-Team discusses the undefeated Chiefs and room for improvement

The Chiefs are 4-0, lead the AFC West by two games and have won 13 straight heading into Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. So why has this been a stressful week for the team?

The Super Bowl favorites didn’t exactly look like world beaters in Monday’s victory over the New England Patriots, and there were COVID-19 scares with the team, positive tests by a Patriots player after the game and one by a Raiders player this week. That’s life in the 2020 NFL.

The Star’s A-Team will bring you up to date with the latest on the Chiefs on SportsBeat Live, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff to talk all things Chiefs. Join us with your questions and comments.

