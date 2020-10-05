Watch again: KC Star A-Team talks Chiefs-Pats, delays, Patrick Mahomes + Reid-Belichick

It took an additional day of COVID-19 testing, but the Chiefs and Patriots finally got to play Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

And hey, the Chiefs won 26-10.

The Patriots didn’t depart for Kansas City until Monday morning. And they took two airplanes to get here. One was for players and team personnel who were in close contact last week with quarterback Cam Newton, who did not play because of a positive COVID-19 test result.

But kickoff arrived, the game was played, the Chiefs prevailed ... and now we can talk about the outcome with The Star’s A-Team on SportsBeat Live. Join Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Pete Grathoff, along with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Hit us up with your questions and comments!