Chiefs’ Chris Jones (groin) officially listed as questionable for game against Patriots

After being limited in practice all week, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones officially has a 50-50 chance to play in Week 4.

The Chiefs list Jones, who is dealing with a groin injury, as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jones suffered the injury late in Week 3’s game and the limited designation signals he participated in just the stretching and individual drill portions of practice the past three days.

If Jones can’t play, the Chiefs’ interior of the defensive line suffers a blow against the Cam Newton-led Patriots’ offense. Defensive tackle Mike Pennel would likely draw the start alongside Derrick Nnadi in the event Jones isn’t dressed.

While there is uncertainty surrounding Jones’ status, the Chiefs will welcome back defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) to the lineup.

After being limited Wednesday, Okafor put in a full practice Thursday and Friday and isn’t assigned a game designation. The veteran pass rusher is set see his first action since Week 1.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee), guard Andrew Wylie (illness), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand), safety Juan Thornhill (knee) and Nnadi (ankle) practiced fully and are good to go.

Wylie, in particular, should resume his starting spot at right guard after missing Week 3 with a stomach issue.

“He’s worked in there all week, so that’s where he’ll be,” Reid said.